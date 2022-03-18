Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,004 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 371% compared to the average volume of 638 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 161,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.63. 55,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,219. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

