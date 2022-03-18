Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Cut to GBX 200

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.66) to GBX 325 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.56) to GBX 266 ($3.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.67.

Get Trainline alerts:

OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during trading on Friday. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.