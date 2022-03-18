Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Cut to GBX 200

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.66) to GBX 325 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.56) to GBX 266 ($3.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.67.
OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during trading on Friday. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
