Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Trane Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $156.18. 10,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

