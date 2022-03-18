Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,145. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

