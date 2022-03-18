TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.86.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $22.17 on Thursday. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after acquiring an additional 53,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TransMedics Group by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TransMedics Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in TransMedics Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

