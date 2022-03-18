TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.85.

TRU opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

