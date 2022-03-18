Trek Financial LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $286.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.29. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $244.65 and a 12 month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

