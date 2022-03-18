Trek Financial LLC Grows Position in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Merger ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the period.

BATS MRGR opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. ProShares Merger ETF has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

