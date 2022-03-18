Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS.

NASDAQ TRVI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 271,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

