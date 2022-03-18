Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded by Macquarie to Outperform

Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of TCOM opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $43.97.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after purchasing an additional 397,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 95,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 509.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

