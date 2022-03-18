Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) PT Raised to GBX 260 at Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 275 ($3.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.58) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 282 ($3.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 255.29 ($3.32).

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 241.60 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.63. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

