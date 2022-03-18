Truist Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

CHH opened at $140.50 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,004.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

