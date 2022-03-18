Truist Financial Weighs in on Postal Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 97,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 147,059 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 298,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56,115 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,758,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 827.35%.

About Postal Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.