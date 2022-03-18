Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:TCRX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 110,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tscan Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tscan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

