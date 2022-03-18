Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:TCRX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 110,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.71.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tscan Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.
Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tscan Therapeutics (TCRX)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.