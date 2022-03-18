TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $12.65 on Thursday. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,181 shares of company stock valued at $447,438.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

