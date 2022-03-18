U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

USAU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

