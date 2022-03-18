Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,618 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after buying an additional 836,350 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $363,222,000 after buying an additional 2,799,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. 1,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,478,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

