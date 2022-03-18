UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period.

Leslie’s stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

