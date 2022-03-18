UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 573,719 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at $9,662,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after buying an additional 443,239 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after buying an additional 432,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after buying an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

