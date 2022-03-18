UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $158.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.24. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

