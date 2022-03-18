UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 59.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 54,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Shake Shack by 3.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $125.48.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

