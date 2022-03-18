UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 977 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in United Community Banks by 96.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 78,786 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 814,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after buying an additional 286,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2,824.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 53,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $174.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.