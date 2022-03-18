UBS Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €266.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €266.00 ($292.31) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEURV. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($356.04) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($328.57) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($354.95) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($346.15) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($362.64) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €292.00 ($320.88).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($180.77) and a one year high of €200.00 ($219.78).

