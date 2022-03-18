UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

UDR has increased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 371.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UDR to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

UDR stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in UDR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,153,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

