UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 1,554 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, J Mariner Kemper sold 904 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $94,648.80.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $852,860.25.

On Monday, January 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $101.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

