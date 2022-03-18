UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stake Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 521,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

UniFirst stock opened at $182.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.55.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 15.98%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 956 shares of company stock valued at $191,703. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

