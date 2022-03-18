Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

NYSE:UNP opened at $263.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.40. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

