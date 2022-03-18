Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) CFO Michael M. Thomson Sells 10,028 Shares of Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $211,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $28.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $539.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Unisys by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Unisys by 15.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Unisys by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Unisys in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Unisys by 21.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after purchasing an additional 220,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

