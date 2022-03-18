United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Price Down 3%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.44 and last traded at $36.50. 6,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 826,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on UCBI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 41,553 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

