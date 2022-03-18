Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 million, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.76.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
