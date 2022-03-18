Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $116.57

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $116.57, but opened at $113.54. Upstart shares last traded at $114.20, with a volume of 110 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $31,873,308. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 106.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 522,191 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 155.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

