Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down to $27.13

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $26.48. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 3,063 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after buying an additional 1,089,521 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after buying an additional 871,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 800,221 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

