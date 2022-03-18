Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down to $27.13

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $26.48. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 3,063 shares.
Several research firms recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.21.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after buying an additional 1,089,521 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after buying an additional 871,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 800,221 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
