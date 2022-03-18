Urbana (TSE:URB) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.70

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Urbana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

In related news, Director Michael Brydon Charles Gundy bought 20,000 shares of Urbana stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,650. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,570.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

