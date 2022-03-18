USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Update

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 55,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on USDP. TheStreet raised USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.
USD Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USD Partners (USDP)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.