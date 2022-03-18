Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target Cut to €27.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from €35.00 ($38.46) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Valeo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Valeo has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

