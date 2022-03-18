Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 8.9% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

