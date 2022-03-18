Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 13.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $42,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,589,000 after acquiring an additional 202,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,362,000 after purchasing an additional 179,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,251,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.71. 99,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,287. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.10 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

