Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $91.63 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.00.
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.