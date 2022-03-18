Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is WT Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

WT Wealth Management cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.9% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.39 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.