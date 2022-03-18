Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lessened by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.4% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $405.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.