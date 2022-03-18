Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX) Shares Up 0%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX – Get Rating) shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $52.67. 2,100,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,478,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83.

