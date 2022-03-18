Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

