Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $92,484,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.99. The company had a trading volume of 56,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,377. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

