Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

