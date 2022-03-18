Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Sells $255,000.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,100.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,619 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $103,927.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $26.36 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.