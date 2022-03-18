Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VAXX. Bank of America began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ VAXX opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Vaxxinity has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxxinity will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAXX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,619,000.

