VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Trading Down 1.1%

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 1,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 21,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VectivBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VectivBio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.
About VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
