VEON Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 17,667 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,212% compared to the typical volume of 1,347 call options.
VEON stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,847,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VEON by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,413,000 after buying an additional 3,552,115 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of VEON by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,416,000 after buying an additional 4,645,876 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VEON by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,921,000 after buying an additional 550,053 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of VEON by 87.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 6,269,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.
About VEON
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
