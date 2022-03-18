Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 343,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
VERA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,798. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $37.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
