Veriti Management LLC Acquires 153 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

